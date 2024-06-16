Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,019.47

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,019.47 ($12.98) and traded as low as GBX 925 ($11.78). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 945 ($12.03), with a volume of 55,953 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a market cap of £153.00 million, a P/E ratio of 423.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,013.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,019.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,062.78%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

