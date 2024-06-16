Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,019.47

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,019.47 ($12.98) and traded as low as GBX 925 ($11.78). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 945 ($12.03), with a volume of 55,953 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,062.78%.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arbuthnot Banking Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.