Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG opened at $34.75 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

