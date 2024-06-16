Short Interest in Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Rises By 15.8%

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOYFF opened at $39.14 on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

