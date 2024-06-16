Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Rises By 15.3%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of EDN opened at $17.08 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $774.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.