Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Up 15.4% in May

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 303,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,592 shares of company stock valued at $13,424,584 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE opened at $538.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $572.23 and a 200 day moving average of $591.40. Chemed has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.61%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

