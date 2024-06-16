Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.