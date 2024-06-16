Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.06. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGEM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.