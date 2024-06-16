Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Down 8.7 %

BBSRF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

