Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Up 15.7% in May

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 14,190,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $413,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $755,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $413,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,593 shares of company stock worth $6,445,984 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.74. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

