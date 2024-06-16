Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Increases By 15.5%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.
CAMT stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. Camtek has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 75.14%.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
