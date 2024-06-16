Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Increases By 15.5%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,026,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. Camtek has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.