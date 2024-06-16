First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Up 15.5% in May

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 80,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Report on FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $9.69 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). First Northwest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.