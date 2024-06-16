BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.34

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.47. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 86,688 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.