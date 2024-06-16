BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.34

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.47. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 86,688 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,116,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 516,808 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,388,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 430,191 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,723,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after buying an additional 346,831 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 554,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 274,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,648.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 213,503 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

