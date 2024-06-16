MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CXH stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
