Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 174 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYY opened at $131.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $131.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

