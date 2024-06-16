2,318 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.