TKG Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $283.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.41.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

