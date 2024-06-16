Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.4% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.35.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

