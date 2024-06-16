TKG Advisors LLC Purchases 1,162 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,664 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

