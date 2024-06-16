TKG Advisors LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. Digital Realty Trust makes up 1.9% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after buying an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.54 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

