Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $671,434.09

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $671,434.09 and $0.07 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,318,876 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

