iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $127.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $127.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

