Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,095,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,600 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 220,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

