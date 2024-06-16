Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Grows By 55.0%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.25 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

