Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Has $1.21 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 236,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.1% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $252,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.06.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $306.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.67. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

