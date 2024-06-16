Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Roblox were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,887 shares of company stock valued at $16,410,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.