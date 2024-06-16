iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Decreased by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.67 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

