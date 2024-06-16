Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Down 0.2 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.
Get Our Latest Research Report on V
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.