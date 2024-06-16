Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Peterson Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 9.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.19. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $479.26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

