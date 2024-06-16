Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0871 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $85.31 million and $1.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

