Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $806.71 million and $44.78 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.37 or 0.05342712 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00045092 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002185 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.11689993 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $45,207,811.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

