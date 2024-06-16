Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.50 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for $3,696.53 or 0.05554839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,473,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,480,090.98198229. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,699.12196158 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $13,546,004.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

