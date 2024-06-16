Kaspa Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.70 billion and approximately $66.13 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,938,847,272 coins and its circulating supply is 23,938,857,427 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,936,244,542.580574 with 23,936,239,573.199837 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15091593 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $85,617,151.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

