Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 16,301 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,434,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,864,000 after buying an additional 2,608,089 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,255,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after buying an additional 2,559,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 50,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSC opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

