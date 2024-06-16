Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 4,049 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,894,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

