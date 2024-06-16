Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000.
Shares of BMAY opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
