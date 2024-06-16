Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.86. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

