Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

