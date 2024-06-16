Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,830,000.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CEFS stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.