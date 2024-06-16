Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 517 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 1.49% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEED. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 67,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

DEED opened at $20.89 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

