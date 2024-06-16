First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 166.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.73 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

