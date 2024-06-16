Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOO. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 110.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.