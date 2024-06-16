46,487 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAUG. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,507,000 after buying an additional 2,109,895 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 740,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 306,799 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 502.0% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 708,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 591,184 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 436,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $7,397,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UAUG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $207.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

