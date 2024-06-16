Global Self Storage, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
Global Self Storage Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.25.
Insider Activity at Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
