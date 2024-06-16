Global Self Storage, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Global Self Storage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Company Profile

In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,845.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 23,641 shares of company stock valued at $117,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

