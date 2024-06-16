Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after purchasing an additional 148,231 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 113,857 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.97 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

