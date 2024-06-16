Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 856,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

