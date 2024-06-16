Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
Petrus Resources Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$167.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 3.18. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. Research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on PRQ
About Petrus Resources
Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.