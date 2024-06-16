Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$167.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 3.18. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. Research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRQ. Stifel Canada cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

