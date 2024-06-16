LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Plans $0.27 Monthly Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 7.7 %
LUXHP stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
