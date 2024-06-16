Stewart Information Services Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $61.52 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

