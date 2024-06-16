Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

MRCC stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Monroe Capital

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

