Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 119,657 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 123.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,657 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 10.33% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFLR. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,735,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,244,000.

Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

